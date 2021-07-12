Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How to use Apple’s Private Relay feature with iCloud Plus

By Chaim Gartenberg
The Verge
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more interesting new features available with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey is iCloud Plus, Apple’s upgraded iCloud subscription service that adds a few key privacy features. Chief among those features is Private Relay, a VPN-like service that’s designed to mask your internet traffic on your devices from anyone trying to snoop in.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Id#Icloud#Web Browser#Macos Monterey#Icloud#Settings#System Preferences#Private Relay#Reuters#Safari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
Country
South Africa
Country
Philippines
News Break
Netflix
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google to block logins on old Android devices starting September

Google is emailing Android users to let them know that, starting late September, they will no longer be able to log in to their Google accounts on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and lower. "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow...
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
Cell PhonesHypebae

Apple's iPhone 13 Might Not Feature Touch ID

The latest report on Apple‘s much anticipated iPhone 13 suggests that the device will not feature Touch ID. “The company has tested an in-display fingerprint scanner for this year’s devices, however that feature will likely not appear on this generation,” Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu stated. This might come as a surprise for some, as users have experienced issues with Face ID recognition while wearing masks throughout the pandemic (as a solution, the tech giant had introduced an iOS update that lets you unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch).
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

How to use Slack’s new Huddles feature on iPhone, iPad and Mac

Slack is rolling out its new Huddles feature in an effort to bring the office environment to wherever you might be working. The feature lets you hold “quick, informal discussions” with other members of your team. You can also use it to share your desktop screen, which makes it great...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Save up to $105 on Apple's iPhone 12 right now, plus bonus AppleCare discount

Apple Premier Partner Expercom is slashing prices on its iPhone 12 inventory, delivering triple-digit discounts on select devices in addition to savings on AppleCare. Latest iPhone 12 deals — The iPhone 12 sale isgoing on right now at Expercom, delivering cash savings on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models in addition to a $10 discount on AppleCare.
Electronicsigeeksblog.com

watchOS 8: How to use AssistiveTouch on Apple Watch

AssistiveTouch is an accessibility feature that helps navigate your Apple Watch using hand gestures. The feature uses the built-in gyroscope and accelerometer, along with data from the heart rate sensor. The Apple Watch is one of my favorite tech products, but I’ve always found its tiny screen challenging to navigate....
ElectronicsMacworld

3 features that could transform tomorrow’s Apple devices

To paraphrase the immortal words of Smash Mouth, the tech starts coming and it don’t stop coming. Every year seems to bring a new set of Apple devices, replete with a host of features, some of which seemed practically impossible previously. But such is the way of progress! It marches ever forward.
NFLhospitalitynet.org

How Apple’s Newest Features Will Affect Hotel Check-in

Apple’s announcement last month that it would implement the storage of hotel keys in its Wallet application is a significant step toward simplifying the mobile check-in process for guests. Significant, but not exhaustive – it’s important to note that issuing digital keys is only one step of the complex process...
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 14.7 update for iPhone: Apple's new and best features you'll use today

Apple may be readying a major update for the iPhone and iPad in the form of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, but that's not stopping the tech giant from improving the current software powering millions of devices. Just this week, Apple released iOS 14.7 for the iPhone (iPadOS 14.7 isn't live quite yet), adding support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack to the iPhone 12 lineup, and the much-requested feature of combining accounts in Apple Card Family.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

iOS 15's best features are for Apple's most devoted users — Here's why

If iOS 14 was designed to tempt non-Apple users to iPhones with a more customizable home screen and radical privacy safeguards, iOS 15 is built to lock them in. In many ways, Apple’s latest annual update for iPhones, iOS 15, is business as usual. It patches and polishes a few holes left behind by its predecessors, adds an assortment of new features like a cleaner look for notifications, and shuts down even more covert avenues advertisers use to track you. It’s certainly not the significant overhaul iOS 14 was — one that can potentially affect how you operate your iPhone — that is unless you’re someone who spends most of their time on Apple’s in-house services.
Appleimore.com

Some Apple services including Photos, iCloud Mail are 'slow or unavailable'

Multiple Apple services are currently "slow or unavailable" for some users. Apple Photos, iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, iCloud Drive, and iCloud Storage Upgrades are all affected. Multiple Apple services are currently "slow or unavailable" for some users, Apple has confirmed. It also confirmed that it is working on getting all...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

PS5 owners get six free months of Apple TV Plus — here's how

Sony and Apple are teaming up for a killer cord cutting deal. There is one catch though: You must own a PS5 console. Starting today, PS5 owners can sign up to receive a free six-month trial of Apple TV Plus. The service costs $4.99 per month and Apple only offers a seven-day trial, so this deal saves you around $30. It's one of the best Apple deals we've seen. (If you haven't been able to score a PS5, make sure to check out our PS5 restock tracker for the latest stock updates).
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Apple May Need to Increase Its iCloud Storage Tiers

Apple will now lend you iCloud backup space, so you can transfer everything to a new phone without having to delete stuff. When you buy a new iPhone, the easiest way to upgrade is to restore from an iCloud backup. Problem is, with only 5GB of space, many users don’t have a backup. The iOS 15 and watchOS 8 betas fix that, by lending you as much online iCloud storage space as you need, free, for up to three weeks. The idea is you can make a backup, restore it to the new phone, then delete that backup. It’s nice, but it only emphasizes how ridiculously little iCloud storage Apple provides for free.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to use Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack with iPhone 11

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is specifically designed for the iPhone 12 line. Here's what folks with older iPhones can to to make it work for them. Out of the box, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack will work with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. MagSafe is specific to Apple's iPhone 12 line and isn't available in older iPhones.
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

How to use Walkie Talkie on Apple Watch Series 6 & Watch SE

The Apple Watch Walkie Talkie feature has been around for a few years now. It works similar to the traditional thing, allowing for constant voice communication between two people. If you’ve not been using it till now, perhaps you should try it out. It’s a fun and super-simple way to link up with others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy