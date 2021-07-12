Cancel
Android 12 will let you play games before they finish downloading

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn average, modern games are likely the largest apps you’ll ever download, and when that download takes a couple of minutes, you may have long moved on to the next TikTok session before the game is ever ready to play. With this new feature, Google promises that it’ll take only half the time to jump into a game that weighs in at 400MB or so. If you’re a console gamer, this whole concept will also feel familiar, given that Sony pretty much does the same thing for PlayStation games.

techcrunch.com

