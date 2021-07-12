Cancel
Stream Lower Automation’s Jagged, Expressive Self-Titled Debut Album

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago trio Lower Automation makes a frantic, unhinged form of punk rock. The band clearly takes in inspiration from the mathy and metallic post-hardcore of the late ’90s and early ’00s — Dillinger Escape Plan and Converge seem to come up every time anyone mentions them — but there’s also a wounded electric-shock sincerity to what they do. To me, Lower Automation sound a bit like early At The Drive-In, if they were a little less interested in organizing their chaotic energy into anthemic scream-alongs.

