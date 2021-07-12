Léa Seydoux Hits Crisis Point in Trailer for Bruno Dumont’s Cannes Selection France
It is, knowing Bruno Dumont, almost certainly a joke to have the premiere French actress of our time play a crisis-stricken character named France, but I don’t want to claim total understanding—he’s one of the cannier, thornier artists we have today, and the moment you think you’ve figured it out is exactly when he pulls the rug. But the first trailer for France, his Léa Seydoux-starrer that’s debuting in competition at Cannes, sure plays odd, starting with a bad (?) superimposition of the star and Emmanuel Macron, ending with saccharine strings.thefilmstage.com
Comments / 0