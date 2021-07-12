Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated

Cancel
After the market close, we have a number of earnings reports coming at us, and one of my standard practices is to make a list as to which companies are reporting, and what's expected. This way, as the results hit the tape, I can perform a quick tria... The marketplace...

Marketshoustonmirror.com

Reinsurance Market - Poised For Disruptive And Explosive Growth | Odyssey Reinsurance, PartnerRe, BMS

The Global Reinsurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Reinsurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are MAPFRE RE, Lloyd?s, Great-West Lifeco, Reinsurance Group of America, Fairfax, China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation, Munich Re, Korean Reinsurance Company, Swiss RE Group, Tokio Marine Kiln, GIC of India (GIC Re), AXA XL Reinsurance, Hannover Re, Barents Re Reinsurance, Inc., Odyssey Reinsurance, PartnerRe, BMS Group Ltd., Maiden Re, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., SCOR SE, Alleghany Corporation & Everest Re Group, Ltd..
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pendal Group Limited Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
EconomyStreet.Com

SEC Implements New Disclosure Requirements on Chinese IPOs

The Securities and Exchange Commission is throwing ice water on Chinese companies hoping to go public. On Friday, the SEC said that it would start to require additional disclosures from Chinese companies that are seeking to list on a U.S. exchange. “wIn light of the recent developments in China and...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Merchant Banking Service Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with UBS Group, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank AG

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Merchant Banking Service Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SageGuard Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 47,744 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Retail Properties of America worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Realty ONE Group Expands to Central America

Realty ONE Group has sold the franchise rights to an owner in Costa Rica who will bring the company’s business model and proprietary systems to Central America. Sergio E. Gonzalez, an entrepreneur with more than two decades in real estate and a 30-year resident of the country, is opening doors to new offices in Costa Rica, a strategic gateway for Realty ONE Group to expand into South America.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 42,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 69.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,408,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 287,885 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessirei.com

Kite Realty Group Trust and Retail Properties of America make $7.5b strategic merger

Kite Realty Group Trust and Retail Properties of America have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which RPAI would merge into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company. The strategic transaction joins two high-quality portfolios with complementary geographic footprints, creating a top-five shopping center...
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
StocksStreet.Com

A Peek at Peaking GDP, Amazon Riptide, Message for Anti-Vaxxers, Cliffs Note

The stock market, indeed all financial markets, kind of slept through Thursday. First, the GDP disappointment, and make no mistake, we all heard plenty of economists and other pundits mention how strong 6.5% annualized quarter-over-quarter growth is, but remember, that was peak. We now think there is a good chance that domestic and global economic growth are both "past peak." The only way to paint this second-quarter print as a positive is for large revisions to be made to certain components within the data that impact the headline number.
TechnologyStreet.Com

Here's the Draganfly in the Ointment

Timing in line and timing in the markets. Unfortunately for drone company Draganfly (DPRO), its uplist timing couldn't have been much worse. I'm not one to shy away from speaking out even against my own positions when I feel it is warranted. When I saw the offering price this morning, I immediately felt it warranted speaking out; however, as I have a chance to unwrap some things, I'm adjusting to a position of disappointed and frustrated in the short-term but also accepting "it is what it is" short-term and this event doesn't change much for my long-term view.
JapanBBC

China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

China has warned the UK's Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth not to carry out any "improper acts" as it enters the contested South China Sea. 'The People's Liberation Army Navy is at a high state of combat readiness' says the pro-government Global Times, seen...
EconomyStreet.Com

SEC Reportedly Stops Processing Chinese Company IPOs

The Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly has ceased processing registrations by Chinese companies for security sales, including initial public offerings. The move comes as the SEC works on new guidelines for disclosing to investors the risk of continued regulatory crackdowns by China’s government, knowledgeable sources told Reuters. In a statement...
StocksStreet.Com

Should U.S. Investors Ever Trust Chinese Stocks Again?

Despite fears about the Delta being at the forefront of U.S. investor attention as markets hit some turbulence into the close of July, the big trouble brewing for Chinese stocks is not something to be ignored. In fact, in just a matter a few days, China's exchanges saw $2.6 billion...

