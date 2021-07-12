Adele Posted a Rare Photo of Herself Makeup-Free and Cheering on England for the Euro 2020 Final
Adele made a brief return to Instagram yesterday to celebrate Team England's performance in the Euro 2020 Final—and shared a rare photo of herself, dressed for the game at home. The British singer appeared makeup-free, wearing a jersey for her home country. While Italy won the very close game, Adele applauded the men on England's soccer team for uniting the country. “You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together 🏴 ♥️” she wrote.www.elle.com
Comments / 0