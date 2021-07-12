Cancel
Celebrities

Adele Posted a Rare Photo of Herself Makeup-Free and Cheering on England for the Euro 2020 Final

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 19 days ago

Adele made a brief return to Instagram yesterday to celebrate Team England's performance in the Euro 2020 Final—and shared a rare photo of herself, dressed for the game at home. The British singer appeared makeup-free, wearing a jersey for her home country. While Italy won the very close game, Adele applauded the men on England's soccer team for uniting the country. "You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ♥️" she wrote.

www.elle.com

Adele
Meghan Markle
Skepta
Europe
Euro
Instagram
Celebrities
Sports
World - Newsweek

New Prince George Photo for Eighth Birthday Compared to Young Prince William

Prince George turns 8 years old tomorrow and his mother Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming birthday photo to mark the occasion. The third-in-line to the British throne is pictured in Norfolk where the family have their country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham. The prince smiles warmly as he sits...
Behind Viral Videos - Marie Claire

Royal Fans Are Obsessed With This Unearthed Video of the Queen Saying "Nah"

A clip from an unearthed video of the Queen is currently going viral on TikTok. The video, shared by TikTok user arksteriff, was filmed in 2005, while the Queen was sitting for a portrait in honor of her 80th birthday. In the clip, the Queen makes a comment about seeing herself aging. When Harris asks if she's upset by that fact, she casually answers, "Nah."
Celebrities - Marie Claire

Prince William and Kate Middleton Will "Never Force" Prince George to Go to Boarding School, a Source Says

Recently, reports have been circulating that Prince William and Kate Middleton planned to send Prince George, who just turned eight, to boarding school in the fall. A royal source told Us Weekly that Will and Kate actually think eight is a little young to starting boarding school, but that they are open to sending George away to school in the future, if that's what he wants.
Premier League - catcountry96.com

England's footballers lost the Euro 2020 final. But they might yet win the culture war

This year's Euro 2020 tournament has become a national talking point in the UK — but not just about football. Before England lost the final to Italy in a penalty shootout, London's Wembley Stadium had hosted seven Euro 2020 matches, an advantage that helped convince English fans "football's coming home," referencing the chorus to the "Three Lions" song, written when England hosted the European Championships in 1996.
NBA - Posted by
E! News

Adele Brings Her Fashion A-Game to the NBA Finals in Phoenix

Rumor has it Adele was dressed to the nines at the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday, July 17. Scratch that, it's simply a fact. In a photo obtained by E! News, the "When We Were Young" singer showed up to the NBA Finals game in a chic outfit, wearing a black top, black leggings, an oversized patterned coat and black heels. She wore her blonde hair straight down and accessorized with gold jewelry and a black face mask. Adele topped her look off with a French manicure.
World - Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's special connection to the Olympics revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been showing their support for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics, with the couple sending a congratulatory message to dressage rider, Charlotte Dujardin, on becoming the most decorated British female Olympian of all time. Prince William and Kate are both keen sports enthusiasts,...
Celebrities - Harper's Bazaar

Adele Sports a Floor-Length Coat During Rare Appearance at an NBA Game

Adele has graced an arena again, though this time she sat in the stands. The singer attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix Saturday night. She sat courtside with Rich Paul, LeBron James's agent, and watched the exciting game between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. At one point, she waved an orange towel as she cheered for the Suns, who lost to the Bucks 123-119, per People.
World - nickiswift.com

Are William And Kate Worried About Prince George's Future?

Prince George turned eight on July 22. His mother, Kate Middleton, posted a portrait of him on Instagram to commemorate the milestone. Every year the Duchess of Cambridge takes a pic of her children on their birthday and shares it with the world. The third-in-line to the throne apparently had a "wonderful" time, per Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the prince especially enjoyed his day because "there's no school at the moment."

