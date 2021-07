The name of a residential neighborhood in San Jose, Luna Park, represents the last trace of an early-twentieth-century funfair that once existed on the site. Back then, the United States was filled with Luna Parks. The first was at Coney Island, opened in 1903. Roller-coaster manufacturer Fred Ingersoll didn’t own that park, but he took the theme and ran with it, opening Luna Parks across the country and around the world. The idea of a global-branded entertainment business was new, and intellectual property rights weren’t what they are now. Competitors arose and called their venues Luna Park, too. The term became so ubiquitous that in some languages “Luna Park” became the word for funfair.