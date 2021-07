ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sad development as a missing Rowan County Woman has been found dead. A post on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said, “The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department would like send our condolences to the Sparks family. Thank you to the community for reaching out to us and sharing information. Unfortunately Rachel Sparks was found yesterday evening deceased. Again, thank you and please keep her family in your prayers.”