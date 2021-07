Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s trip to the edge of space is just the beginning, the Amazon founder hopes.The company intends to launch two more journeys before the end of the year, and has called for people to email in and buy tickets for future trips.The company has already gained $100 million through ticket sales, including the public auction that ran in the run-up to the launch. The still-anonymous winner of that auction paid $28 million – but did not make the journey because they were busy, with the seat being given instead to 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.During a press conference that...