How to Play ServiceNow Into Earnings

From now on do we just follow the price target boosts?. Wall Street is a very curious place. During earnings season Wall Street sows tremendous confusion both on its conference calls and its chatter. The media doesn't really get it and takes its cue from a combination of the instant commentary about the call -- kind of like a post-game analysis -- as well as the initial direction of the stock regardless of whether the stock's trajectory is correct. The media doesn't interpret, it just reports the instant analysis and both are usually wrong.