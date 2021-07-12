MDOT gives update on I-94 corridor project

The Michigan Department of Transportation continues its work on the I-94 corridor project. MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins gave an update on where things stand and what drivers need to watch out for this week.

Northbound US-127/M-50 ramp to westbound I-94 is closed. One lane will be closed on Northbound US-127/M-50 from Sparks Street to Springport Road.

Southbound US-127/M-50 ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed. A temporary ramp using a temporary traffic signal will be utilized.

The Cooper Street ramp to westbound I-94 is closed. Both directions of I-94 will remain shifted until late July with no access to the shoulder lanes. A reduced speed zone is in effect from Airport Road to Elm Avenue.

Lansing Avenue continues to be closed from Royal Drive to Shirley Drive at least until late Fall.

“During the coming weeks, the contractor will continue building the new westbound I-94 bridge over I-94, as well as the northern half of the new Lansing Avenue bridge,” Jenkins said. “They will continue placing permanent drainage structures and installing underdrain on the new westbound I-94 alignment.”

Right now MDOT is in Phase 2 of this project with a scheduled finish in 2023. The goal is to rebuild portions of I-94 between Airport Road and the US-127 south interchange.

Phase 4 of the project is set to be complete by 2024. Officials plan on rebuilding 12.5 miles of freeway from the Jackson/Calhoun County line to M-60. They also will add roundabouts at the Michigan Avenue interchange and the Dearing Road interchange. 10 bridges along the I-94 will receive preventive maintenance.

