I absolutely love Blaster Master and Inti Creates have taken the franchise to new heights with their Zero trilogy so let's see how it ends. Even though there have been countless incredible games in recent years, few series have remained as consistently high-quality as Blaster Master Zero. The first game was a fantastic modernization of the NES classic while the second expanded upon its formula by having you traverse areas in outer space. Plus, that sequel introduced a wonderful cast of imaginative and endearing characters. It really is amazing what the developers have accomplished with these games. Additionally, their old-school approach to providing a substantial and rewarding sense of challenge makes these games stand out in the deluge of video games that seem to be getting easier and easier. I still love being challenged when I play games so this aspect is greatly appreciated and I'm sure it is for many other old-school gamers, too.