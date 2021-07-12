Downtowner News: Metro Ridership Up, D.C. Gov’t In!

A shooting sent pedestrians, diners, and shoppers running for cover in one of downtown Washington, D.C.’s most popular intersections late Thursday. Journalists on the scene reported hearing “20-30 shots” as a driver in a black sedan opened fire on the sidewalk. HuffPost’s Igor Bobic wrote that multiple people had been shot, one in the chest. The D.C. Police Department described the suspect as “a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater” and driving a black Honda Civic. The shooting comes less than a week after 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was gunned down in the city, and a few days after a Washington Nationals game was suspended due to a drive-by outside the ballpark.