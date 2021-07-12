Downtowner News: Metro Ridership Up, D.C. Gov’t In!
As of today, D.C. Government employees are back in their offices. They’ll be greeted with lots of welcome back perks including free food, Pilates classes and festive balloons. Mayor Muriel Bowser had an official welcome back celebration at 11 a.m. at the Department of Employment Services. Many workers have been out since the pandemic began in March 2020. While some are ready to return, many others are hoping to arrange a hybrid schedule, working from home at least part-time.georgetowner.com
