Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Downtowner News: Metro Ridership Up, D.C. Gov’t In!

By Christopher Jones
georgetowner.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of today, D.C. Government employees are back in their offices. They’ll be greeted with lots of welcome back perks including free food, Pilates classes and festive balloons. Mayor Muriel Bowser had an official welcome back celebration at 11 a.m. at the Department of Employment Services. Many workers have been out since the pandemic began in March 2020. While some are ready to return, many others are hoping to arrange a hybrid schedule, working from home at least part-time.

georgetowner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Traffic Accident#Downtowner News#D C Government#Wtop#Virginia Tech#Nbc Washington#The U S Park Police#The Washington Post#Dcist#Howard University#The New York Times#The Sterling Brown Chair#The Department Of English#The Dc City Paper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Uber Eats
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Uber
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Washington, DCbizjournals

The Metro D.C. industrial market delivers demand

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) is the sixth-largest MSA in the United States with a population of over 6 million. It ranks fourth in per capita income, the average being $51,000, and is home to some of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the country. In terms of logistics...
Washington, DCdc.gov

Mayor Bowser to Welcome Back DC Government Employees

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 12, at 11am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will welcome back DC Government employees for their official return to the workplace. The Mayor will join the Department of Employment Services, one of many District agencies with events planned to celebrate employees as they come back together in person.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces plans to add 170 police officers to the city's force and requests $11M more funding to recruit and train them amid rising violence

The mayor of Washington, DC, has announced a plan to add 170 police officers to the city's force amid rising violent crime. Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said on Wednesday that she has requested an additional $11million from the City Council to pay for the hiring and training of 20 additional officers in the 2021 financial year, and 150 additional officers in 2022.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Secures Victories in D.C. Appropriations Bill Passed by House Today

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House today passed the fiscal year 2022 District of Columbia Appropriations bill, which has many victories for D.C. secured by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). The bill provides $40 million for the D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant Program (DCTAG), a program a Norton bill created, and, importantly, increases the DCTAG annual and lifetime awards; prohibits the president from federalizing the D.C. police department; and, in other important steps, removes the two enacted fiscal year 2021 riders, which prohibit D.C. from spending its local funds on abortion services for low-income women and on recreational marijuana commercialization, which more than a dozen states have done.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Brazen Shooting Sends Dozens Running for Cover in Downtown D.C.

A shooting sent pedestrians, diners, and shoppers running for cover in one of downtown Washington, D.C.’s most popular intersections late Thursday. Journalists on the scene reported hearing “20-30 shots” as a driver in a black sedan opened fire on the sidewalk. HuffPost’s Igor Bobic wrote that multiple people had been shot, one in the chest. The D.C. Police Department described the suspect as “a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater” and driving a black Honda Civic. The shooting comes less than a week after 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was gunned down in the city, and a few days after a Washington Nationals game was suspended due to a drive-by outside the ballpark.
Advocacyrecordargusnews.com

Capitol, D.C. metro officers tell their Jan. 6 stories

WASHINGTON (AP) — “This is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance,” Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell recalled thinking, testifying Tuesday at the emotional opening hearing of the congressional panel investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Gonell told House investigators he could feel himself losing oxygen as he was crushed by rioters — supporters of then-President Donald Trump […]
Trafficgeorgetowner.com

Easy Driver: Getting a DMV Date Just Got Easier

Signs that the Covid-19 pandemic emergency shutdowns and restrictions are ending in D.C. — despite perhaps new mask mandates and cautions about increasing cases of Covid-like variants — can be experienced in Georgetown at that most prosaic of places: the Department of Motor Vehicles. Suddenly getting an appointment to renew...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez knocks McCarthy after he claimed critical race theory 'goes against everything' MLK taught

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) knocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he claimed in a recent interview that teachings of critical race theory “go against everything” civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taught. “Critical race theory goes against everything Martin Luther King has ever told us, 'Don't judge...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jill Biden Hospitalized After Beach Incident in Hawaii

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a "successful" medical procedure Thursday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after she suffered an injury to her foot at a beach in Hawaii. The first lady's hospitalization came after she stepped on an object while walking on the beach in Hawaii last week, her press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement. Biden visited Hawaii on Sunday on her way home from leading the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy