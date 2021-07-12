Enjoying a swim at West Plains Aquatic Center
Summer school students from Bakersfield took advantage of the warm, sunny weather Friday morning to enjoy a swim at the West Plains Aquatic Center. Attendance at the pool, which opened last Saturday has been poor due to cooler than average temperatures and rainy weather, with only an estimated 500 children using the pool in the first week of its opening. Attendance should pickup today as the National Weather Service in Springfield forecast mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching in the low 80s. The nice weather will be short-lived as rain moves in on Sunday.www.westplainsdailyquill.net
