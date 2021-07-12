Pet of the week: Meet Xena
Meet Xena, warrior kitten. This sweet lady came to us recently from a bad hoarding situation, but she has every amazing quality you would want in a cat! She is super friendly, loves posing for pictures, enjoys aquarium fishing and is friendly to every cat she meets! Xena can’t wait to find her forever family as she will fit well into many homes. She is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and ready to go home today! To apply to meet Xena please go to mendohumanesociety.com.www.willitsnews.com
Comments / 0