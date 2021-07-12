UPDATED: 17-year-old killed in Dale City shooting; police are still searching for suspects

UPDATED: A 17-year-old has died as a result of a shooting in Dale City Monday morning, and Prince William County police are still searching for suspects, according to police. Officers arrived at a home in the 4700 block of Still Place in Dale City at about 11:01 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where they found a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.