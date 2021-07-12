Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dale City, VA

UPDATED: 17-year-old killed in Dale City shooting; police are still searching for suspects

By Staff Reports
princewilliamtimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED: A 17-year-old has died as a result of a shooting in Dale City Monday morning, and Prince William County police are still searching for suspects, according to police. Officers arrived at a home in the 4700 block of Still Place in Dale City at about 11:01 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where they found a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.

www.princewilliamtimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dale City, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Dale City, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Still Searching#Still Place#1st Sgt#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy