Andrew Newton on the video games we were playing back in the day…. July 1991, can you believe it was 30 years ago eh? The 16 bit era was well and truly in in the UK, there were still fans of the old 8 bit computers (myself included) but more and more people were upgrading to the Amiga 500 and Atari ST. Some folk even ventured into the domain of console gaming, though computers were still the preferred choice due to cheaper games and the ability to copy pirated software using software like XCopy on the Amiga and Fast Copy III on the ST.