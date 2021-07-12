Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Child Tax Credit payments will start hitting bank accounts this week

By Stephanie Magallon
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 19 days ago
<i>Shutterstock</i><br/>The Internal Revenue Service is hoping to reach millions more low-income families as it starts to roll out the massive expansion of the child tax credit this week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVK8y_0auTSJTZ00

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION)

The new child tax credit payments for working families will start hitting bank accounts this week.

Starting the week of July 15 th , eligible parents on the Central Coast will receive monthly payments of up to $300 per child and under the age of six or $250 per child aged between six and seventeen.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta along with community leaders in Salinas are expected to hold a community announcement today in regards to the child tax credit, on Monday at 1:45 p.m. Joining Panetta will be Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig, President of Monterey County United Way Katy Castagna, and United Way VITA Specialist Azucena Esparza.

“The Child Tax Credit will provide working parents with the financial tools necessary to lift their children out of poverty and invest in their future,” said Congressman Panetta. “By focusing on families, responsibility, and equal access to opportunity, the Child Tax Credit affords working parents the chance not only to recover from the pandemic but also the foundation to focus on the future of their family and giving back to our community.”

Panetta also explained that mixed-immigration-status families can also receive these benefits. For example, if a child is a U.S. citizen, their parent can file for a child tax credit, even if they're undocumented. All they need is a valid Social Security number.

“When you start getting these monthly benefits all the way up to January, you then will receive the remainder of the year after January when you file your taxes," Panetta said. "It's not just about taking away money, but it's about actually giving money for the entire year for each child that you do have.”

Every parent that filed their taxes in 2020 is automatically enrolled in these monthly payments. If you'd like to opt-out and receive the refund at the end of the year when you file your 2021 taxes, visit the IRS website here .

The organization United Way also offers services for non-English speakers. You can dial 2-1-1 or visit their website . VITA Specialist Azucena Esperenza said, "the monthly payments are meant to help families pay for utilities, rent, child care services."

The Child Tax Credit is projected to benefit 158,000 children in the Central Coast and the rest of the 20 th district, it is also supposed to lift 15,000 children out of poverty, according to Panetta's office.

The post Child Tax Credit payments will start hitting bank accounts this week appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 2

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1K+
Followers
528
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Salinas, CA
Business
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Panetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Bank Accounts#Poverty#The Child Tax Credit#Social Security#Non English#Vita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 2

Community Policy