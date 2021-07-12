Cancel
The Hate for Army of the Dead’s Kate Is Sexist Garbage

With all the buzz it has generated, it should surprise no one that Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie heist movie Army of the Dead has generated tremendous discourse across social media. However, the one absurdly bad Army of the Dead take that needs to be put to rest is the recurring claim that the character Kate Ward is the one to blame for all that goes wrong on the heist mission, a viewpoint clearly driven by sexism.

