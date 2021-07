If you’re anything like me, the confluence of the NBA season ending and the Delta variant cresting toward an autumn peak has you feening for distraction. The basketball gods, blessed be their nameless names, toss us the manna of next week’s NBA draft. The Knicks, you may have heard, (currently) have the 19th, 21st, 32nd and 58th picks. Who will they choose? I dunno. But that’s no reason not be waiting and speculating.