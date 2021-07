RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Eleven-year Richmond Heights Board of Education member Bobby Jordan has officially announced that he is a candidate for City Council president. Jordan, who served as school board president from 2011-18, would face, when he files his petitions with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, current City Council President Eloise Henry, who has filed. Ward 3 Councilwoman Cassandra Nelson has also taken out petitions to run for council president, but has also yet to file. Henry has served on council since 2005, and has been president since 2014.