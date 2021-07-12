Cancel
Booze news: Still Mill Distillery, 2 JAS Distilling and a penguin cider

By Kristy Locklin
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreadbare Cider and the National Aviary form a new penguins team. Hockey season’s over, but there’s a new team in town that’ll make you cheer “Let’s go pens!”. Threadbare Cider and the National Aviary have joined forces to create Penguin’s Waddle Cider. The sweet beverage is made from a custom blend of local apples and a proprietary Sauvignon Blanc yeast strain that was isolated from a spontaneous fermentation at a winery in the Breedekloof region of South Africa.

