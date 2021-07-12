Booze news: Still Mill Distillery, 2 JAS Distilling and a penguin cider

You know those crazy Minnesota beverage laws we've been calling on to modernize? I mean thank goodness we can now buy liquor on Sundays, but that doesn't mean you can just have beer at a distillery you know. By law, a distillery's cocktail room can only serve alcohol that they make, which is why you can't order a glass of wine or a beer. Until the crafty bar ladies of Dampfwerk Distillery figured out a work around, that is.