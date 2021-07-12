Willie Nelson’s Darkest Days — Secret History of Country Music Podcast

In his latest memoir, Willie Nelson's Letters to America, Willie Nelson describes coming onto his pot-smoking habit as something like fate. While swimming in Hawaii in 1981, the musician suffered a collapsed lung -- he nearly drowned! When Nelson awoke in the hospital, he threw away all his Chesterfield cigarettes... "Then I rolled up twenty joints and a new Willie was born... Unfortunately, there've been a few officers of the law who didn't think I needed marijuana." Well, we know that's true of this "outlaw" country crooner. Nelson is notorious for his long, weed-related rap sheet.