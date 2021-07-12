Cancel
Willie Nelson's Darkest Days — Secret History of Country Music Podcast

By Billy Dukes
Willie Nelson has lived 89 years, and many of them have been extremely difficult. But nothing was more devastating than what happened to him 30 years ago this winter. This season finale episode of the Secret History of Country Music podcast explores the death of Willie Nelson's son Billy, who died by suicide on Christmas Eve 1991. It's not a story with much mystery — William Hugh Nelson Jr. had some demons that caught up to him, even if no one predicted it.

Taste of Country

Taste of Country

