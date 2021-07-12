Dundee Summer Concert Series starts July 15 with performance by Mr. Mustard

The Dundee Summer Concert Series will start July 15 in the Seneca Street Park from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The first concert will feature a Beatles tribute band, Mr. Mustard. The band is based out of Rochester and made up of 4 musicians who were all influenced by The Beatles.

The concert schedule for the rest of the summer includes:

July 22, Night at the Museum

July 29, Roy Litteer and Friends

Aug. 5, William Fryburger and Friends

Aug. 1, Becky Townley

Aug. 19, Seneca Dixie

