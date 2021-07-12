Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dundee, NY

Dundee Summer Concert Series starts July 15 with performance by Mr. Mustard

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22B9ie_0auTQhOT00

The Dundee Summer Concert Series will start July 15 in the Seneca Street Park from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The first concert will feature a Beatles tribute band, Mr. Mustard. The band is based out of Rochester and made up of 4 musicians who were all influenced by The Beatles.

The concert schedule for the rest of the summer includes:

July 22, Night at the Museum

July 29, Roy Litteer and Friends

Aug. 5, William Fryburger and Friends

Aug. 1, Becky Townley

Aug. 19, Seneca Dixie

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundee, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Music
News Break
iPad
Related
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Guided hike at Bare Hill with FLCC professor Maura Sullivan August 14

Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association will host a guided hike with Maura Sullivan on Saturday, August 14 at 10 a.m. Finger Lakes Community College Conservation professor, Maura Sullivan, will lead us on a late summer botany walk at Bare Hill Unique Area in Gorham, NY. We will be sure to enjoy the sites of many late summer wildflowers (e.g. asters, goldenrods, etc.) but you are also encouraged to bring your binoculars for bird viewing and tree identification.

Comments / 0

Community Policy