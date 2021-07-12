Kellyn Acosta's reemergence as midfield force one of few bright spots for USMNT in opening Gold Cup victory
The most important aspect of Kellyn Acosta’s performance for the United States men’s national team in a Gold Cup-opening victory over Haiti was that it happened at all. Wearing the U.S. Soccer crest has been part of Acosta’s routine lately, but not recently. His appearances in the CONCACAF Nations League competition last month and this tournament represent his first sustained involvement in the USMNT in three years.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0