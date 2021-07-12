Kellyn Acosta's reemergence as midfield force one of few bright spots for USMNT in opening Gold Cup victory

It will be a fierce battle for the top of the group Sunday when the United States and Canada square off in a Group B finale at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in Kansas City. The USMNT comes in off an emphatic 6-1 victory against Martinique after failing to convert numerous chances in a 1-0 win against Haiti in its opener. Canada holds the edge at the top of the group after 4-1 victories against those two teams. Both sides are without some stars who are with their club teams in Europe, so this will match up numerous players who are familiar with each through Major League Soccer.