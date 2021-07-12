Heritage Christian School in Harrison County, West Virginia, earns accreditation by Cognia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School announced Monday it has earned accreditation by Cognia™, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education service providers. Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that...www.wvnews.com
