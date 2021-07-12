'Grace,' Musical About Gentrification, Preparing For Worldwide Debut With Industry Readings (EXCLUSIVE)

Oh Boy! This is really Throwback Thursday. But do you remember as vividly as I do growing up watching the oddball yet endearingly hypnotic commercials for such products as the Veg-O-Matic and the Pocket Fisherman? How about the Smokeless Ashtray, the Cap Snaffler and the Inside-the-Egg Scrambler? These sound like the sort of items given as Christmas gifts by characters in a Dr. Seuss book, but in actuality, they were inventions pitched on television by the king of commercials, pioneer Ron Popeil. At one point I couldn't walk into the kitchen of any friend's house without seeing one of his gadgets on their kitchen counters. And if I saw a gadget that my parents hadn't bought, I wanted to know why not! I mean, come on, how could my mom cut vegetables in uniform pieces without the Veg-O-Matic? Ron Popeil passed away this week and I am comforted to know that it was "sudden and peaceful" at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to his family.