Independent Study From University of Pisa Confirms Users Feel Exploited by Social Media

In 2019 a study found out that 41% of generation Z were quitting major social media platforms because it was making them unhappyPhoto: Camilo Jimenez. When was the last time you heard that, if you truly care about your mental health, you should stay off social media? With Instagram alone commanding 1 Billion users per month, it is easier said than done, of course. And for some people, like content creators, journalists, and digital campaign managers, being ‘in the loop’ is an extension of their daily jobs – even over the weekends – and we all have bills to pay, one way or another.