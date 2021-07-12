Cancel
Colleges

Independent Study From University of Pisa Confirms Users Feel Exploited by Social Media

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy Supports Social Platform TaTaTu’s Focus on Building a Sharing Economy of Data. Professor Ugo Di Tullio from the University of Pisa, Dr. Federica Bianchini and Dr. Virginia Bertelli released a significant study about social media users that focuses on their sentiment towards social platforms. The study stemmed from the desire to discover if and how young people relate to social media, particularly as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrea Iervolino
InternetMarshall Independent

Social media’s value all depends on the individual user

We hear a steady amount of criticism when it comes to social media, and the criticism varies depending on the situation. Some people say there’s too much advertising. Others say the algorithm formulas keep them from seeing things they want to know about. Still others say the special features lack substance.
Posted by
MARCIO DELGADO

How to switch off from social media when your job is to be switched on?

In 2019 a study found out that 41% of generation Z were quitting major social media platforms because it was making them unhappyPhoto: Camilo Jimenez. When was the last time you heard that, if you truly care about your mental health, you should stay off social media? With Instagram alone commanding 1 Billion users per month, it is easier said than done, of course. And for some people, like content creators, journalists, and digital campaign managers, being ‘in the loop’ is an extension of their daily jobs – even over the weekends – and we all have bills to pay, one way or another.
Internetcreativeboom.com

How to delete yourself from social media in 2021

But leaving social media is hard. How will we continue to raise our profiles or stay in touch with existing or potential clients? Won't we be doing more harm than good? And is there a happy medium where we can stay but in a smaller, more privacy-focused capacity?. Steve Kuncewicz...
CelebritiesABC News

Idris Elba makes case to verify all social media users, not just public figures

To help combat the spread of misinformation and cyberbullying, British actor Idris Elba laid out a simple suggestion to all social media platforms: Verify every user. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Elba said the process public figures must go through in order to have a blue checkmark displayed to their name should be expanded to all social media users.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study shows cancer misinformation common on social media sites

A new study published online today in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute reports that one third of the most popular cancer treatment articles on social media contain misinformation. Further, the vast majority of that misinformation has the potential to harm cancer patients by supporting approaches that could negatively impact the quality of their treatment and chances for survival. The study also showed that articles containing misinformation garner more attention and engagement than articles with evidence-based information.
InternetPhys.org

Study finds legacy media boosted fake Russian Twitter accounts in 2016

Many legacy media outlets played an unwitting role in the growth of the four most successful fake Twitter accounts hosted by the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA) that were created to spread disinformation during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, according to a study led by a University at Buffalo communication researcher.
InternetWTRF

Social media not as toxic as we think: Most posts ‘support’ causes rather than ‘oppose’ them, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Social media has a reputation for being quite a toxic place. Surprisingly, though, a new study reports people usually post on platforms like Facebook in support of various topics or people instead of in opposition. To be clear, the support can fall on either side of a particular debate. For example, University of Toronto researchers conclude an individual in support of stricter U.S. gun control is much more likely to post “I support banning guns” as opposed to “I oppose allowing guns.”
Internetaithority.com

Marketing 360 Releases Social Media Marketing Case Study

It seems like no time has passed since the days when social media was a way for family and friends to share photos and life updates. Now, social media has become a place for people not only to share photos and life updates, but also to shop, leave reviews, make recommendations, and for businesses to market their products and services to a highly targeted audience.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Twitter On Why Social Media Companies Must Evolve Their Digital Identity Verification Practices To Keep User Trust

Social media sites have become standard touch points for millions of consumers and businesses worldwide. Ensuring that fraud — whether in the form of false users or inaccurate or malicious content — is not allowed to circulate on these sites is, thus, a top priority for most of these platforms as they become hubs for business and payments as well as news and entertainment. This makes putting robust identity verification measures in place essential, but users of these sites have not always been totally comfortable sharing personal data with social media sites, said Sudan Sethuramalingam, head of service technology and scaled operations at Twitter.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Best Social Media Management - Enterprise Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Social Media Management Enterprise Data Quadrant Awards, naming two vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
InternetHickory Daily Record

Letter: If you need to be protected from disinformation, stop using social media

I am sick and tired of reading about the censorship being conducted by the social media tyrants. Jen Psaki speaking for the White House announced that “the White House and the federal government are working to flag posts on Facebook which they see as problematic." Posts are considered problematic if it is felt that they spread disinformation.
Internetrismedia.com

100+ Real Estate Social Media Hashtags

Whether you are new to the social media marketing game or you are simply looking to increase engagement on your posts, hashtags are here to help. Not only do they help make your content discoverable on social media platforms, but hashtags, when used correctly, can boost your engagement, attract more leads to your profiles and maximize your marketing efforts.
Internetlifewire.com

Why All Social Networks Should Make Kids’ Accounts Private By Default

Instagram is making kids’ accounts safer. So why don’t all social media networks do the same?. Instagram’s new rules make the accounts of kids under 18 private by default and restrict advertising to those accounts. Advertisers will only be able to target kids based on age, gender, and location, and if adult Instagram users exhibit "potentially suspicious" behavior, they will be blocked from interacting with teen accounts.

