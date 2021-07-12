Cancel
M&A Hot Streak Returns As 2Q21 Value Reaches $33 Billion

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRally in commodities and equities pushes upstream deals to two-year high. Enverus, the leading energy data analytics and SaaS technology company, is releasing its summary of 2Q21 U.S. upstream M&A activity. After a cold start to the year, upstream M&A resumed its scorching pace and recorded $33 billion from more than 40 deals with an announced value during the latest quarter, including seven deals worth more than $1 billion each. That is the highest quarterly value total since 2Q19 and is tied for the most announced deals above $1 billion since 2014.

