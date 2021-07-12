Cancel
PPC Profit Pros is Helping Brands with Post Pandemic Profit Pain Points Through AI Powered Partners, Top Techniques, and Proven Performance

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Digital marketing agency PPC Profit Pros, founded and led by performance marketing expert, Aaron Adamson, is combining decades of pay-per-click marketing experience, former Google account managers, with proven expertise in three of the world’s top artificial intelligence and machine learning marketing platforms, Skai (formerly Kenshoo), Adalysis, and Unbounce, to improve brands’ profit, post-pandemic. This digital marketing firm has a track record of growing profits, on average 40% across companies of all sizes. PPC Profit Pros has PPC in their name and focus, because pay per click marketing has the highest average ROI, at 300%, vs email at 200%, and SEO or content marketing coming in at 155% (Adamson, 2021).

