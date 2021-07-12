Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

First Look: Mijita’s Tex-Mex Brings Puffy Tacos And Frito Pies To Glover Park

By Nevin Martell
Posted by 
DCist
DCist
 19 days ago

When chef Naomi Gallego decided to open Mijita’s Tex-Mex, most of her research involved thinking about what she loved eating as a child growing up in San Antonio, Texas. That meant puffy tacos, Frito pies, and fajitas would be menu essentials at her stall inside restaurateur Aaron Gordon’s Social Beast food hall on Wisconsin Avenue NW in Glover Park, which offers indoor and patio seating, as well as delivery and takeout.

dcist.com

Comments / 0

DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Restaurants#Tacos#Tex Mex#Food Drink#Tex Mex#Frito#Social Beast#Americanized#Velveeta#Rotel#Pico De Gallo#Blue Duck Tavern#Department Of Donuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Malcolm Mayhew

This inventive Tex-Mex and barbecue food truck in Fort Worth just got a new lease on life

Pamela and Michael Ruiz outside of their new barbecue food truck.Malcolm Mayhew/News Break. To longtime Fort Worth barbecue enthusiasts, the name Jefe’s Tex-Mex BBQ should sound familar. Four years ago, Ruiz and his wife Pamela opened Jefe’s in the city's Near Southside area. Hoping lightning would strike twice, they parked in the same spot where the city’s then-lone practitioner of craft barbecue, Heim BBQ, had recently found fame with its own food truck business.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

First Look: Tamale Joe’s in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, held a preview event for the community at its location at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Based on Grandma Casi’s tamale recipes, grandson Jose Morales (known as Tamale Joe) has created a...
RestaurantsPosted by
Upworthy

Beat the Monday blues with these 25 hilarious signs by the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant, El Arroyo

The legendary Texas restaurant, El Arroyo—which describes itself as "the Last Queso Stop Before a Bunch of Yoga Studios" on its website—has been serving up great Tex-Mex food "with a side of laughs" every day for over 25 years. Although the restaurant's famous tradition of putting up witty messages on their iconic marquee sign began in the early '80s as a mere hobby, it has since become incredibly popular both offline and online. So much so that people all over the world now submit one-liners to the establishment in the hopes of making it onto the sign.
Bethesda, MDEater

Chaia Is Bringing Its Popular Vegetarian Tacos to Bethesda

Chaia, the fast-casual counter that sells its all-veggie tacos at two D.C. locations, will see how well its business works in Bethesda. The company announced plans today to open its first Maryland shop at a pop-up space in downtown Bethesda this fall. Co-owner Bettina Stern tells Eater the brand has...
Restaurantstribuneledgernews.com

Fans await as Casita Tex Mex restaurant rebuilds after electrical fire

Located on Blackwell Street behind Half Price Books, Casita Tex Mex Bar and Grill has a very loyal army of customers. On a Thursday afternoon, the front door of the 2,000-square-foot restaurant was wide open, revealing an empty, completely gutted interior. There is no electricity or water, the Casita sign is lying on the ground near the entrance, and it’s one of the most hot and humid days of 2021 so far. An elderly man exits Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery next door and saunters over.
Food & Drinkscopykat.com

Taco Casserole

Do you love the flavor of tacos? You can enjoy this easy Taco Casserole, perfect for a weeknight. You can make this casserole recipe in advance and heat it when you are ready to serve. This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Table...
Recipes1051thebounce.com

Taco Fanatic? Become McCormick’s Director of Taco Relations

Does your love for tacos go beyond “Taco Tuesdays?” That adoration can pay your bills, as seasoning company McCormick is on the lookout for its first ever Director of Taco Relations. As the Director of Taco Relations, you will be McCormick’s resident consulting taco expert. This means that they will...
RecipesWREG

Tex-Mex drinks with Chef Ragan Oglesby

Whether it’s a date night in or a meal for the family you can’t go wrong with tasty Tex-Mex. Of course you also need to serve a refreshing drink to go with your mushroom and chicken quesedillas. Chef Ragan Oglesby from Lady Fingers Catering Company has not one, but two...
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Taco Bell Brings Back Nacho Fries and Debuts New Loaded Taco Fries and Loaded Taco Fries Burrito

Nacho Fries are back for a limited time at Taco Bell and find themselves accompanied by new Loaded Taco Fries and the Loaded Taco Fries Burrito. Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are battered and seasoned fries with warm nacho cheese sauce for dipping. They're featured in a Nacho Fries Box for a suggested price of $5. The box combo includes an order of Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a crunchy taco, and a medium fountain drink.
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

First Look: ArtPark at Trinity Groves Brings Art, Food, Drinks and Fun Outdoors

Although the Trinity Groves restaurant complex already had ample patio areas, its owners have found a way to further capitalize on increased demand for outdoor dining with ArtPark, its newest concept, which opened Tuesday. When Phil Romano and his team envisioned ArtPark, they must have asked themselves, “How can we put everything anyone could need for a day or night of food, drinks and fun outdoors in one place?”
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

El Pobre trailer serves Tex-Mex barbecue comfort food

The story of how the El Pobre Tex Mex BBQ food trailer got started is a classic tale of necessity being the mother of invention. In 2017, Alfredo Martinez got laid off from his job as an electronics salesman. He had the choice of getting another job in sales or doing something he really loved — barbecue.
San Antonio, TXSan Antonio Current

Best Puffy Tacos

If you're going to put your signature dish in the name of your restaurant, you better deliver a definitive version. And, clearly, lots of Current readers think Henry's does. Indeed, it's won the category for the past four years. The family-owned chain, established in 1978, may not be able to take credit for inventing the San Antonio favorite — a taco made with a crisp-yet-pillowy deep-fried shell — but it's certainly found lasting success championing the dish.
RestaurantsEater

Inside Mi Casa, Dupont Circle’s Flashy New Tex-Mex Restaurant

Knead Hospitality + Design continues to plump up its Dupont Circle presence with tonight’s opening of Mi Casa, a cactus-filled corner respite serving sizzling fajitas, ceviches, margaritas, and skull-shaped cocktails in a boho-chic setting. The Tex-Mex newcomer marks the D.C. restaurant group’s smallest project to date (1647 20th Street NW)....
Restaurantspopville.com

Mario’s coming to the old Surfside space in Glover Park

Surfside closed in Glover Park and moved to Tenleytown in late 2019. The liquor license placard for Mario’s says:. “A new restaurant serving American cuisine. Seating capacity of 175, and Total Occupancy Load. of 225. Summer Garden with 50 seats.”. Stay tuned Glover Park!
Restaurantsadvocatemag.com

Joe Leo is serving Tex-Mex basics on Fitzhugh Avenue

Kyle Noonan named Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex after his grandfather, Joe Leo Romero. Before he died a few years ago, he visited Noonan within a month after opening The Rustic, another concept of his. “We were running around, and I was stressed, and he was just sitting there, watching,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy