First Look: Mijita’s Tex-Mex Brings Puffy Tacos And Frito Pies To Glover Park
When chef Naomi Gallego decided to open Mijita’s Tex-Mex, most of her research involved thinking about what she loved eating as a child growing up in San Antonio, Texas. That meant puffy tacos, Frito pies, and fajitas would be menu essentials at her stall inside restaurateur Aaron Gordon’s Social Beast food hall on Wisconsin Avenue NW in Glover Park, which offers indoor and patio seating, as well as delivery and takeout.dcist.com
