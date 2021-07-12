Arizona concert venues get $45 million in Covid relief, but many still waiting

Phoenix, Arizona - Canyon State Servicing, Arizona’s Premier Account Servicing Company, is celebrating its 45th anniversary on August 9th. Founded in 1976 by Donald Graham and Vince Chavez, two known and respected industry leaders. Canyon State Servicing has remained locally owned and operated, and one of the largest independent Account Servicing companies in Arizona. Day to day operations have been Managed by Donna Clapham for over 35 years. Throughout the company’s rich history, they have stayed true to their founding principles of providing people-centered products and outstanding customer service. We service Promissory Notes, Agreements for Sale, Lease Agreements, Notes & Deeds of Trust/Mortgages plus various other types of agreements. Headquartered in Phoenix; Canyon State Servicing has a Nationwide reach and can handle the most complex transactions. Throughout the years we have earned the trust and loyalty of our customers and have enjoyed long-standing and repeat business relationships. Customers know when they reach out to Canyon State Servicing they will reach a dedicated service professional, one that knows the account servicing business. Why do customers choose us? It is simple - we have the best employees who take the time to learn about our customer’s needs. They are truly people that care about the client, doing the job right the first time and providing a top-notch customer experience. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff responds promptly to requests, providing personalized service with an emphasis on resolving issues quickly and accurately while offering cost-effective pricing. We thank all of our customers that have made Canyon State Servicing an amazing success over the years and look forward to servicing the state of Arizona and beyond for the next 45 years!