Kurt Russell Plants Adorable Kiss on Goldie Hawn’s Lips During France Vacation — See Photos!

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been a couple for nearly three decades, but they still act like teenagers in love! The Thing actor was spotted planting an adorable kiss on his lady’s lips during their romantic vacation to France.

Kurt, 70, and the Death Becomes Her actress, 75, shared the tender moment while out and about in St-Tropez on July 10. The Escape from New York alum was boasting a big smile and let out a laugh before locking lips with his one true love.

It seems like the Hollywood pair — who began dating in 1983 — were having a blast during their night out, partaking in food and drinks with friends. Goldie and Kurt sipped on some champagne and enjoyed the beautiful views of the French Riviera while spending yet another night in St-Tropez.

The longtime lovebirds have been vacationing in the south of France since early July. After they were seen strolling around the port in St-Tropez on July 5, Goldie and Kurt spent a fun day out on a yacht in Cannes on July 9. The two flaunted their swimsuit-clad bodies aboard the lavish vessel, and they were later photographed exiting the yacht and taking a smaller boat to shore.

This isn’t Goldie and Kurt’s first vacation to France, as they’ve enjoyed a number of luxurious vacations to the gorgeous coastal town throughout the years. The last time they visited before the coronavirus pandemic was July 2019, when they were photographed in St-Tropez.

While it appears the acting couple is big fans of France, Goldie and Kurt also love taking off from work and visiting Aspen, Colorado, where they have a vacation home. In fact, “getting away to Aspen for the holidays” is a “family tradition” for the unbreakable pair, an insider exclusively shared with Closer in December 2019.

“The older Goldie and Kurt get, the more blessed they feel,” the source explained, noting they especially love spending time with their blended family in Aspen. The First Wives Club actress is the mom of Oliver Hudson, 44, and Kate Hudson, 42, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt is the dad of Boston Russell, 41, with former spouse Season Hubley. Together, Goldie and the Hollywood hunk share their son, Wyatt Russell, 35.

“Being together … skiing or relaxing, they consider that perfect happiness,” the insider continued. “Being surrounded by their children and grandchildren is what life is all about. Skiing is their No. 1 activity, followed by planning family dinners and watching movies.”

It sounds like the Hawn-Russell clan are the people to vacation with!

