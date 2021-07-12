'Keep It at the Office': The Perks and Pitfalls of Working With Relatives at a Law Firm

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. TIMED TRAVEL - Some law firm leaders are ready to fly the friendly skies once again after nearly a year-and-a-half in lockdown, but there’s still some trepidation about whether the reception will be as friendly once they land. “Everyone is not in the same boat,” Bob Bodian of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Pompeo told Law.com’s Patrick Smith when asked about his timetable for resuming travel. “Even if I were comfortable doing something, I don’t want to push it on them. In order to meet, you need people to do it with. I don’t feel like imposing my schedule on anybody until the fall, when things open up. It isn’t just about me.” Likewise, Kim Koopersmith, chairperson of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, said she longs to resume face-to-face interaction with members of her firm, but remains cognizant of factors outside of her own agenda. “I think we all have the same thoughts. It is great to reconnect, but it is also true that people are in different circumstances, and we need to be respectful of how people feel, because you are sending your own message by traveling,” she said. “For me, though, I see in-person contact as vital, maybe more so than it was before the pandemic.”