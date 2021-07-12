Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

'Keep It at the Office': The Perks and Pitfalls of Working With Relatives at a Law Firm

By Robert Storace
Law.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor family members who are also attorneys working together, there is friendly competition and different ways to cope with a job that is inherently stressful by nature. For husband-and-wife team Ryan Miller and Amy Morilla Miller of Miller & Morilla in Stratford, the work day ends when they head home.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Pitfalls#Work Day#Office#Miller Morilla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Pettis County, MOKOMU

Scam Alert: Letter from law firm representing the estate of a deceased relative

A scam has recently surfaced in the Pettis County area involving a letter from a law firm who is representing the estate of a deceased possible/distant relative. The Sedalia Police Department reported on Facebook that the scammer is likely to portray the alleged deceased person as having the same last name as you. Then they will request that you contact them through email, or by phone, to claim the property and/or money.
LawLaw.com

The Way Back: How Law Firms Are Planning for Post-COVID Office Life

It’s been over a year since COVID-19 forced law firms to quickly move out of their offices, and firms have taken a broad spectrum of approaches when it comes to getting people back at their desks. Some rolled personnel back in over the summer in 2020, while others remain entirely remote, or as close to it as possible. With the vaccine rollout in full swing, still more are planning their next steps for a safe return, and permanent changes to their offices based on lessons learned in the past year.
LawLaw.com

As Big Law Goes Back to the Office, Akerman Commits to Hybrid Working Policy

Akerman lawyers and consultants will be allowed to work remotely indefinitely, according to a recent statement from firm chairman and CEO Scott Meyers. The Am Law 100 firm’s associates will occasionally be required to work at their assigned offices, Meyers said in an email, as needed for “supervision, training, client work, and service as well as firm events.”
Cell PhonesLaw.com

New App Aims to Beat Baked-In Bias in Law Firm Work Assignments: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. YOU DON’T WANNA KNOW - When you go out for a romantic evening at Buffalo Wild Wings, the waiter stops by your table to ask how your food is. Even your cellphone provider asks you to take a customer service survey after keeping you on hold for 167 minutes. But law firms, which live and die by the quality of their client service, appear to be actively avoiding feedback from the clients they serve. The letter Morgan Stanley Chief Legal Officer Eric Grossman sent to outside counsel earlier this month attempting to push them back to the office full-time was uncomfortable for law firms in large part because it forced many of them to reckon with and respond to actual direct feedback from a client. Believe it or not, that’s a rare occurrence for many firms. In this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, we look at why more firms aren’t conducting client satisfaction surveys and interviews—and why avoiding those conversations is a very bad idea. Before we dive in, I’m interested to hear what you think: Should firms be conducting client feedback surveys/interviews or is their usefulness overblown? If you’re in favor of firms seeking client feedback, what are some best practices to make sure that what the firm gets back is honest and actionable? Let me know at [email protected].
Businessabovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Firm Won’t Require Attorneys To Work A Set Number Of Office Days

After Labor Day, we will not—as a matter of ordinary course—require a particular number of days in the office. Instead, we will continue to trust everyone to work with their practice group leaders and managers to determine the best workplace balance for providing exceptional service to our clients, strengthening our cultural glue and ensuring all members of our teams are trained, integrated and positioned for continued growth and success.
LawLaw.com

These Law Firm Leaders Are Pushing Back Against the 'Back to Office' Message

Morgan Stanley jolted the legal industry last week with a letter urging its outside law firms to return their attorneys to the office. Now some law firms—including those that have built their business models around remote work—are pushing back. Some “virtual” or “distributed” firms have even done work for Morgan...
EconomyLaw.com

Australian Law Firms Hold Onto Office Space Even As They Embrace Remote Working

Law firms in Australia are maintaining their office space, despite ongoing pandemic lockdowns and a permanent increase in remote working. As law firms and other businesses in Sydney remained in a citywide lockdown, firms said they are committed to having staff in the office when possible and won’t be scaling back their office sizes.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Law firm names Miller to lead new local office

Adam Miller, a partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP, was named to lead the firm’s new St. Louis office. Miller, an environmental and toxic tort litigator, joined Shook in June when the firm opened its St. Louis office, along with an office in New York, to better serve clients’ needs in the pharmaceutical and medical device and environmental industries. The Kansas City-based firm now has 17 offices in the United States and London.
LockdownLaw.com

Law Firm Leaders Are Packing Their Bags: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. TIMED TRAVEL - Some law firm leaders are ready to fly the friendly skies once again after nearly a year-and-a-half in lockdown, but there’s still some trepidation about whether the reception will be as friendly once they land. “Everyone is not in the same boat,” Bob Bodian of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Pompeo told Law.com’s Patrick Smith when asked about his timetable for resuming travel. “Even if I were comfortable doing something, I don’t want to push it on them. In order to meet, you need people to do it with. I don’t feel like imposing my schedule on anybody until the fall, when things open up. It isn’t just about me.” Likewise, Kim Koopersmith, chairperson of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, said she longs to resume face-to-face interaction with members of her firm, but remains cognizant of factors outside of her own agenda. “I think we all have the same thoughts. It is great to reconnect, but it is also true that people are in different circumstances, and we need to be respectful of how people feel, because you are sending your own message by traveling,” she said. “For me, though, I see in-person contact as vital, maybe more so than it was before the pandemic.”
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Officer Heidi Keeps The Peace

A distress call came in from a medical office: A patient was getting “vocal.” They needed help. Specifically, they needed the newest deescalation cop on the force. Yale police received the call in question during the daytime A shift. It came from the Yale Health Plan. The requested cop, Heidi,...
SoftwareABA Journal

Software to power your personal injury law firm

Each month since April, I’ve been focusing on practice-area-specific law practice management software. This type of software is becoming increasingly prevalent as the overall demand for law practice management software increases. For most law firms, more generalized law practice management software is sufficient. But for some high-volume law firms with...
KTNV

David Boehrer Law Firm | 7/27/21

If you have medical payment coverage, also known as MedPay, it may help cover the medical costs for yourself or your passengers regardless of who was at fault. This Trusted Advisor Legal Tip Is Paid For By The David Boehrer Law Firm.
LawLaw.com

More Law Firms Get Aggressive on Vaccine Mandates While Reevaluating Office Returns

Several big law firms, including Hogan Lovells, Lowenstein Sandler and Dickinson Wright, said Thursday they were instituting vaccine requirements for lawyer and staff attendance in the office. And more firms are considering pushing back their office return dates. As federal, state and local governments impose new rules for vaccines and...
SoftwareLaw.com

Software Firm Allvue Taps Ex-Nielsen Lawyer as Chief Legal Officer

Miami-based software firm Allvue Systems has hired former NielsenIQ North America general counsel and ex-GfK in-house leader Deborah Mason as chief legal officer. While overseeing Allvue’s legal team, Mason will work alongside the company’s leaders to focus on business growth and legal, compliance and business contracting matters. She succeeds Roman Bejger, who now serves as the top lawyer at GoldenTree Asset Management, an independent global credit asset manager headquartered in New York.

Comments / 0

Community Policy