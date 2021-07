Dr Doron Myersdorf is the Founder and CEO of StoreDot, the leading 5-minute extreme fast charging batteries for electric vehicles. We entered into the 2020s with an abundance of exciting technologies at our fingertips — from AI and AR to clean energy and industry 4.0 solutions, to name just a few. Arguably, there has never been a better time for entrepreneurs to start their own businesses. According to some estimates, there are 305 million startups created annually, over one million of those related to technology. However, only 90% of startups are predicted to succeed, with about half failing by their third year.