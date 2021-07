As the dog days of summer approach, Roma’s mercato has finally begun to take shape. Tiago Pinto has been able to unload some excess contracts in the form of Cengiz Ünder, Pau Lopez, and Justin Kluivert. Meanwhile, work still remains to be done with Steven Nzonzi, Pedro, Robin Olsen, and Javier Pastore among others still on the books. We all knew Roma would have to sell in order to buy this summer and with some of the aforementioned names off the books Tiago Pinto has been able to do just that.