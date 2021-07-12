Britney Fans Are Pissed That Jamie-Lynn Is Writing A Memoir

The drama surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been at an all-time high ever since the star broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a June 23 court hearing. Countless celebrities have spoken out in support of the singer, including Christina Aguilera, Madonna, and Mariah Carey. With everything going on right now, fans thought the timing of the news Britney’s sister, Jamie-Lynn Spears, is writing a memoir about her famous family was insensitive. When they heard rumors her book title would reference a famous Britney lyric, they were even more furious. These tweets about Jamie-Lynn Spears writing a memoir don’t hold back their frustration.