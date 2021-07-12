Cancel
Conrad, MT

Conrad Community Comes Together Tonight

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 19 days ago
Community Prayer Night is scheduled for this evening (Monday) down in Conrad. Tonight's prayer night will get underway at the the Pondera Community Center at 6:30. Witness the "Power of Prayer" this evening in Conrad.

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

