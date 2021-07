Funeral services for Willie James Mosely, Sr. are to be held on Wednesday, July 14 in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Reverend Rudy Smith officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside.