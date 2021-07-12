Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

U.S. government raises corn harvest view, leaves soy crop forecast unchanged

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government raised its forecast for the country’s corn harvest on Monday, topping the average of analysts’ estimates despite some concerns about dry conditions in key growing areas during June.

The outlook for soybean harvest was left unchanged although that crop is still in early stages of development.

The corn harvest was seen at 15.165 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 179.5 bushels per acre, and soybean harvest at 4.405 billion bushels, based on a yield of 50.8 bushels per acre, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

Analysts had been expecting corn production of 15.115 billion on a yield of 178.8 and soybean production of 4.394 billion on a yield of 50.7. A month ago, USDA forecast corn harvest at 14.990 billion on a yield of 179.5 and soybean harvest of 4.405 billion on a yield of 50.8. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

151K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#Crop Yield#Agriculture Department#The U S Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures end lower

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed lower on Friday on long liquidation at the end of the week and month, and uncertainty about pork export demand, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled down 0.100 cent at 106.200 cents per pound while benchmark...
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Demand for corn diminished, buyers cautious

The following marketing analysis is for the week ending July 23. CORN — A relatively quiet news week led to sideways trading in corn; but the week ended on a weak note. News was in tidbit form this week — nothing striking to affect the market except money flow and weather updates. Heavy fund selling was noted during the week as forecasts wavered between favorable in the eastern regions and unfavorable extended forecasts for the northern plains and western Corn Belt. The eastern Corn Belt forecasts maintain the potential for trendline to above-trendline yields. In fact, some areas east of the Mississippi River would welcome sunshine.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat set for second monthly gain as drought cuts U.S. yields

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Friday were on track for a second monthly gain after a severe drought curbed production of top quality spring crop in the United States and as Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, reduced its output estimates. Soybeans and corn are set...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 11-15 cents, wheat down 6-7 cents, corn down 4-7 cents

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat eased after climbing above $7 the day prior on crop assessments from a spring wheat tour in North Dakota showing the lowest crop conditions reading in nearly 30 years. * For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat contract is poised to add nearly 2.5%, adding more than 3% during the month of July. * The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the lowest on record going back to 1993 due to a severe drought in the northern Plains. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 6-3/4 cents lower at $6.98-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat fell 6-1/2 cents to $6.68 per bushel overnight and MGEX September spring wheat fell 12 cents to $9.06-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn traded lower as rainfall and cooler temperatures hit much of the eastern corn belt, though dryness persists in western corn-producing regions. * For the week, CBOT's most-active corn contract is set to add 1.4%, though the contract is poised for a 6.4% monthly loss, its third consecutive month lower. * CBOT December corn last traded down 6-1/4 cents at $5.50-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 11 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans dipped, with nearby August contract holding as old-crop supplies dwindle, though possibility for rain in the 11-15 day forecast eases concerns for the developing crop. * For the week, CBOT's most-active contract looks to add 0.9%, falling nearly 2.5% for the month, its third month of lower movement. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 11 cents lower at $14.23-1/4 per bushel, while November soybeans were down 14-3/4 cents at $13.63 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Bullish soybeans in August?

Typically, as the end of July approaches, the price for soybeans is under pressure. In most years, weather is good enough that, if there’s enough projected rain to fill pods, traders and end users tend to stand on the sidelines. The soybean plant is resilient. If timely rains occur, yield potential increases.
Agriculturethelandonline.com

Delta Covid pulls dairy prices, trading volume lower

This column was written for the marketing week ending July 23. U.S. dairy farmers are still putting plenty of milk in the tank, but not quite as much as expected. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s preliminary June estimate was 18.96 billion pounds, up 2.9 percent from June 2020 and the 13th consecutive month to top the previous year. The 24-state total was 18.1 billion pounds, up 3.2 percent. Revisions added 5 million pounds to the May 50-state estimate, now put at 19.86 billion pounds, up 4.7 percent from a year ago, instead of the originally reported 4.6 percent.
AgricultureAG Week

Bunge lifts profit outlook as food and fuel demand for vegetable oil grows

U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected food and renewable fuel demand for its vegetable oils drove a 41% jump in quarterly income. Shares jumped 3% in morning trading after the company projected full-year 2021 adjusted income of at least $8.50...
AgricultureAG Week

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday, July 27, reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company's ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Higher

Corn is 5 to 6 cents higher, soybeans are 13 to 15 cents higher and wheat is 13 to 20 cents higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Thursday with trade continuing to work the middle of the recent range with little fresh news overall and spreads softer as September/December goes to a slight carry. Ethanol margins look stable with energies moving more sideways as well, with corn strength limiting gains a bit.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Cold front hurts Argentine wheat, but crop estimate unchanged -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, July 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's recently-planted 2021/22 wheat crop was damaged last week by a cold front, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, but not enough to alter its 19 million tonne harvest forecast. The early morning frosts and persistent low temperatures came...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Corn Crop Ratings Following Seasonal Pattern

We see that the trade felt corn and bean conditions would stay steady or increase by 1% when the USDA released its weekly crop progress and condition report, though we were skeptical in that regard as much less rain was seen last week than was the case in the prior three weeks of July, yet crop conditions really did not respond in much of a positive manner at all.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Brazil government warns of frosts in corn and wheat areas

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Freezing temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will hit crops like corn and wheat in Brazil’s southern and southeastern states, according to a warning issued to farmers by the government’s food supply and statistics agency Conab. In São Paulo and Paraná states, there is the risk of...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat up 2% on signs of drought damage to U.S. crops

CANBERRA/PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied more than 2% on Wednesday on increasing concerns over U.S supplies after a tour showed crop damage due to dry weather in a key producing state. Corn edged higher while soybean futures was flat, both also supported by recent damage to...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn rise for 2nd session on U.S. crop woes

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures gained for a second straight session on Tuesday after a weekly U.S. government report showed the condition of both crops unexpectedly deteriorated last week. Wheat rose after three sessions of decline. "We are in a typical weather market. Prices are...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

One of Russia's main wheat producing regions harvests record crop

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar, one of the largest wheat producing and exporting areas of the country, has harvested a record grain crop of 12.4 million tonnes, its governor said on social media. Harvesting in Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has been delayed by...
Chicago, ILagrinews-pubs.com

Federal Reserve survey: Contrasting crop conditions across Corn Belt

CHICAGO — The U.S. economy strengthened further from late May to early July, displaying moderate to robust growth while the agriculture sector continued to have mixed results across Federal Reserve System districts. A summary of economic conditions was released July 14 in the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book based on information...

Comments / 0

Community Policy