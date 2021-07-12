Loco for Local celebration at both Common Market co-ops

Buy Now

The Common Market Co-op was founded in 1974 as a locally owned natural foods buying club operating out of a local family’s living room. Now with two locations in Frederick and nearly 8,000 owners, The Common Market Co-op is proud to work with and support 49 local farms, 132 local businesses and 36 community partners.

The co-op will host the inaugural Loco for Local from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 17 in the parking lots at both locations: 927 W. Seventh St. and 5728 Buckeystown Pike.

This free, farmers market-style event will feature some favorite local vendors and community partners, as well as live music, free samples, giveaways, raffle prizes and more. Samples for the first 200 guests will include reusable bags and grilled chicken or burgers. Raffle prizes include a bike, a grill, a stand-up paddle board and more. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the music.

See www.commonmarket.coop for more information.