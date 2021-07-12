Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Take a Look Inside This East Atlanta Village Plant Shop and Coffee Bar

By Beth McKibben
Eater
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article“At Bellwood Coffee in East Atlanta Village, people can expect a more interactive experience,” says co-owner Joel Norman, who founded the company as a coffee cart in 2018 with his brother Charles and friends Tommy Keough and Ben Shaum. Shaum handles Bellwood’s roasting operations, while Keough designs the company’s branding, leaving the Normans to run the day-to-day business and do what they love: serving coffee.

atlanta.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Koenig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Bar#Coffee Shops#East Atlanta#Food Drink#Normans#Victorian#Eatl#Ga 30318 Visit Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
hoiabc.com

New owners to take over Peoria’s Zion Coffee Bar

PEORIA (HOI) - A popular coffee shop in Peoria's Warehouse District is being sold. Zion Coffee Bar owners Banu and Mike Hatfield announced they're selling the business at 803 SW Adams Street to previous Zion employee Savannah Hattan and her partner Jared Jensen. "We're ready for the next chapter," Banu...
cititour.com

NEW COCKTAIL BAR ETEREA OPENS IN EAST VILLAGE

Etérea Coctelería y Cocina, a new cocktail bar devoted to tequila and mezcal by producers who are ethical to their people and the planet, has opened at 511 East 5th Street. The restaurant seats 52 people indoors (at full capacity) and another 24 diners in its soon-to-open backyward. Mixologist Sother...
whatnowatlanta.com

Special Use Permit Requested for Food Truck Park Near East Atlanta Village

Developers Pellerin Real Estate has requested a Special Use Permit (SUP) for the development of a food truck park on an undeveloped .3 acre lot in East Atlanta, approximately 1 mile south of East Atlanta Village. Located at the intersection of Bouldercrest Drive and Flat Shoals Road, the park would...
Food & DrinksRefinery29

Take A Look Inside This Vegan Cook’s Zen North London Home

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we’re invited into women's homes to see how they’ve made the space their own and curated their surroundings to complement their lifestyle. In partnership with LG, which champions wellness within the home, we discover how our favourite creators are practising sustainability in their daily lives: through healthy eating, energy saving, reducing food waste and more.
Sunderland Echo

First look inside Sunderland's newest rooftop bar as Hidden relocates

An old fire escape in the Galen Building has been transformed into a rooftop bar, complete with booths, water features and an igloo as Hidden relocates from its old site in Park Lane to the former Varsity building. City businessman Michael Downey has taken on the lease of the historic...
Cypress, TXPosted by
Skylar Williams

A local coffee shop brings a new twist to coffee flights

This coffee flight includes the S'mores latte, Vietnamese coffee with boba, Caramel macchiato and the Unicorn lemonade with popping bobaKari Stevens/ Vogue Coffee. Normally flights are associated with alcoholic beverages like margaritas or mimosas, Vogue coffee shop changed that with coffee and tea flights that include tapioca pearls.
qcexclusive.com

Take A Trip To Grow, Charlotte’s Boutique Plant Shop

Jules Zanoni knows plants. The Chicago native is the proud owner of Grow, a boutique plant shop that specializes in all things green and leafy. After nearly two years in business, Grow has laid down its roots in the form of a brick and mortar storefront in Plaza Midwood and a flagship store in Camp North End.
Fair Haven, NYCitizen Online

Look back: Coffee shop opens in Fair Haven

Small shops lure tourists and town people to Fair Haven's historic buildings. Main Street pedestrians are drawn to the small shops that have been there for years and to the new businesses, with their dedication to old-fashioned values. The main building there that symbolizes times gone by is the hardware...
Pasco, WAKEPR

New plant shop opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — One local man turned his passion into a living and opened up a new plant shop right here in Pasco. From pop-up shops to a full store, Jose Chavez took his love for plants and turned it into a business. The Little Plant Shop celebrated their grand...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

Try these coffee shops around Atlanta to fuel your workday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Whether you’re grabbing coffee to kickstart your morning, having a midday pick-me-up or just meeting a friend or colleague to catch up, coffee shops and cafes are a staple in people’s daily lives. Especially as the world continues to adjust to a true work-from-home culture, coffee shops serve as a way to get out of your home office or your DIY work set up in the living room.
Posted by
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes for sale in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Calling All Rental Property Investors! Turnkey Opportunity to own a Tenant Occupied property renting for $1,151 per month. Nearby home values are
Webster, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Black Rock Coffee Bar now open in Webster

Black Rock Coffee Bar at 702 Bay Area Blvd., Webster, opened July 16. The business offers specialty coffees, hot or cold; non-coffee beverages, such as tea and hot chocolate; blended drinks, such as smoothies; and more. The business has locations in Katy and the west side of Houston. www.br.coffee. Jake...
Dallas News

Jane coffee and wine bar set to open in Southlake’s Park Village next month

Jane, a coffee and wine bar, is set to open next month in Southlake’s Park Village shopping center. The business is the brainchild of owner Mo Noorali, a Northeast Tarrant County native who moved back to the area recently from New York City with his family. He realized the Southlake corridor was in need of an all-day lounge-like concept with light bites and beverage service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy