Ludlow Rotary conducts Change of Gavel
LUDLOW, Vt. – As is usual for the Ludlow Rotary Club at it last meeting in June, the current president handed over the leadership of the LRC to its incoming president in an annual event known as “the changing of the gavel.” In this instance, with the lifting of previous Covid-19 restrictions, the LRC decided to combine the changing of the gavel with a summer picnic to replace the Christmas program that was canceled due to the pandemic.vermontjournal.com
Comments / 0