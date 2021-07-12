The 9 Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2021

The world of craft beer has always been characterized by its unrelenting pursuit of innovation. It’s an industry in which increasing competition has valued a sense of novelty above all else, initiating a fight to be first at something in order to stand apart from the crowd. For some breweries, this may simply be an effort to create the best-tasting beer possible, but for others, more objective metrics are the best way to be distinguished. And one that’s resulted in some particularly fierce rivalries is the right to the title of the “world’s strongest beer.”