XL Fleet Corp (NYSE:XL) is a decent spec, said Cramer. He still believes in electric vehicles. Cramer would be patient with ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON). He is not against taking a spec on Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID). The company has a terrific car, but its valuation is pretty high. It sounds like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), but the best way to speculate on Tesla is to own Tesla, explained Cramer.