Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ST. TAMMANY AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...HANCOCK AND PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1114 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Lumberton to near Madisonville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Covington, Poplarville, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Sun, Kiln, Lacombe, Crossroads, Stennis Space Center, Bush, Mcneil, Pearlington and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 260 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 12 between mile markers 60 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 41. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

