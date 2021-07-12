Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL FLAGLER AND SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM EDT * At 1213 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Palm Coast, moving northwest at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Bunnell and Espanola.