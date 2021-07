Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Dakota is a 10-year-old Jack Russel mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner went into a nursing home. Dakota is a sweet and loving girl who can be a lap dog. She enjoys taking naps in her doggy bed and going for walks. Dakota would love a quiet home with no small children.