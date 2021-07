Several other analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.75.