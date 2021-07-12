Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value for Friedman Industries

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.